276 porodica u Novom Sadu dobilo nove domove uz pomoć EU kroz Regionalni stambeni program

📌 Keys to the largest #RHP complex with homes 🏡 for 2⃣7⃣6⃣ #refugee families delivered in Novi Sad, Serbia 🇷🇸

thanks to the #EU @EUICBG and other donors👇

🇪🇺🇺🇸🇩🇪🇳🇴🇨🇭🇮🇹🇩🇰🇹🇷🇱🇺🇪🇸🇨🇾🇨🇿🇭🇺🇷🇴🇸🇰

w/ @KIRS_SRBIJA, & @OSCE_Serbia @UNHCRSerbia pic.twitter.com/45OLLWvZic

— Regional Housing Programme (@RHP_RSP) June 5, 2020