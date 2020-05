Borelj: Sloboda medija je pravo ne samo novinara, već i svih nas

On #WorldPressFreedomDay, the EU strongly reaffirms continued support for the key role of independent and reliable media all around the world. Press freedom is a right, not just of media professionals, but of each and every one of us. #WPFD2020https://t.co/WlECbsH1QO pic.twitter.com/HWzE0E99rB

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 3, 2020