#IDAHOBIT2022 Discrimination is back also in open societies, a reason to fight harder against all phobias. The Russian aggression to Ukraine is also a war against openness & diversity. We'll keep working to be all free from fear & respected for who we are, no matter who we love🌈 pic.twitter.com/QN5K4EU0Eu

— Stefano Sannino (@SanninoEU) May 17, 2022