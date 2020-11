EU zvaničinici čestitali Džozefu Bajdenu pobedu na predsedničkim izborima

I look forward to working with President-elect @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris

We have pressing challenges to address: #COVID19, climate change, the rules for a new digital world, global security & reforming our rules-based multilateral system.

Together, we can do it.

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 8, 2020