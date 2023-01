#RenovationWave has arrived in Serbia!

W/ @eusrbija @eu_near @Sida we're helping Serbia improve the energy efficiency of its public buildings with a €14mln financial package. This will reduce emissions, deliver energy savings & create more green jobs.

— The EBRD (@EBRD) January 25, 2023