Today with @coe and @gordanacom we launched the 2nd phase of 🇪🇺 funded #ROMACTED project, to support 14 municipalities in Serbia to work on better inclusion of the Roma community . Everyone is entitled to have the same opportunities and to his/her human rights. pic.twitter.com/A5tXtuzXuT

— Emanuele Giaufret (@EGiaufretEU) November 2, 2021