Great to see 🇷🇸 civil protection in action supported by 🇪🇺 funded equipment, vehicles, dams & uniforms. The agreement of 18 municipalities of the West Morava Basin represents a model of coordination to build resilience. Pleased to see so many volunteers. Stronger together. 🇪🇺💪🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/c39vdVDuSd

— European Union Ambassador to Serbia (@FabriziSem) June 7, 2021