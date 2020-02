NALED predstavio 12. “Sivu knjigu”

Economy is key for 🇷🇸’s accession. Progresses are evident: 44th place in WB doing business list & stronger trade & investment w/ the 🇪🇺 Macroeconomic stabilisation is largely achieved. Now big time to continue structural reforms. ERP is the key policy guidance. #SivaKnjiga12 2/2 pic.twitter.com/cgFqyaKseT

— Ambassador Sem Fabrizi (@FabriziSem) February 11, 2020