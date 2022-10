🇨🇭 joins @SerbianGov @eusrbija @SweAmbBelgrade @EIB @UNDPSerbia to implement Green Agenda in 🇷🇸 and allocates 4.9 mio USD for decarbonisation, circular economy, biodiversity, depollution & food systems. Additional 2.2 mio USD are planned specifically for decarbonisation. pic.twitter.com/LbBJdx47Mg

— Embassy of Switzerland in Belgrade (@SwissEmbassyBlg) October 10, 2022