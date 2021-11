Moderna is here! Another type of vaccine is now available to Serbian citizens thanks to a donation from 🇵🇱Poland. The 🇪🇺 is proud to have contributed to the transport of the vaccines to Serbia. #StrongerTogether

The only way out of the pandemic is vaccination. pic.twitter.com/HgSYQJ3Kyq

— Emanuele Giaufret (@EGiaufretEU) November 3, 2021